通貨 / OWL
OWL: Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A

19.09 USD 0.52 (2.80%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

OWLの今日の為替レートは、2.80%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり18.74の安値と19.28の高値で取引されました。

Blue Owl Capital Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

OWL News

1日のレンジ
18.74 19.28
1年のレンジ
14.55 26.73
以前の終値
18.57
始値
18.79
買値
19.09
買値
19.39
安値
18.74
高値
19.28
出来高
10.408 K
1日の変化
2.80%
1ヶ月の変化
5.06%
6ヶ月の変化
-5.31%
1年の変化
-0.42%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K