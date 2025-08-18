通貨 / OWL
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
OWL: Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A
19.09 USD 0.52 (2.80%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
OWLの今日の為替レートは、2.80%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり18.74の安値と19.28の高値で取引されました。
Blue Owl Capital Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OWL News
- ブルー・オウル、8億5000万ドルの資本で間隔ファンドを立ち上げ
- Blue Owl launches interval fund with $850 million in capital
- Blue Owl Capital nears $2.7 billion secondary deal for Dyal fund - Bloomberg
- Blue Owl at Barclays Conference: Strategic Expansion and Market Positioning
- The Weakest Jobs Market Since 2020: What Investors Need To Know
- The $100,000 Dividend Portfolio: 10 Year Blueprint For Financial Freedom
- Clear Street initiates Blue Owl Technology Finance stock with Hold rating
- Clear Street initiates Buy rating on Blue Owl Capital Corp. stock with $15 target
- My Top 2 Dividend Picks To Capture $100 Trillion In Secular Growth
- If I Could Only Retire With 3 Dividend Stocks Today
- Blue Owl Technology Finance: New BDC In Town, But I'm Not Buying (NYSE:OTF)
- A Historic Opportunity For Dividend Investors
- The Only Retirement Investing Strategy I Would Trust With My Future
- 3 Reasons Blue Owl Could Be A Generational Compounder (NYSE:OWL)
- These 2 Dividend Stocks Are So Cheap, It's Embarrassing
- My $100K Model Portfolio For One Of The Market's Biggest Opportunities
- Dividend Investing: 2 Names To Sell, 2 To Buy Today
- 3 REITs To Buy Before Their Dividends Surge
- Palantir Technologies: The First Potential Chink In The AI Bubble (NASDAQ:PLTR)
- Private Equity Firms’ Stocks Are Struggling, Despite Getting Into 401(k)s
- TD Cowen selects AMG, CG, MRX as top picks after Q2 earnings review
- Macquarie Global Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- The Only 2 Places I'd Put Big Money For Income And Growth Right Now
- Mark Zuckerberg Reportedly Plans Fourth AI Restructuring In Six Months Amid Silicon Valley's AI Talent War - Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)
1日のレンジ
18.74 19.28
1年のレンジ
14.55 26.73
- 以前の終値
- 18.57
- 始値
- 18.79
- 買値
- 19.09
- 買値
- 19.39
- 安値
- 18.74
- 高値
- 19.28
- 出来高
- 10.408 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.80%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.06%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -5.31%
- 1年の変化
- -0.42%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K