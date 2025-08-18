Divisas / OWL
OWL: Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A
18.57 USD 0.04 (0.22%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de OWL de hoy ha cambiado un 0.22%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 18.39, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 18.92.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
18.39 18.92
Rango anual
14.55 26.73
- Cierres anteriores
- 18.53
- Open
- 18.53
- Bid
- 18.57
- Ask
- 18.87
- Low
- 18.39
- High
- 18.92
- Volumen
- 10.518 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.22%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.20%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -7.89%
- Cambio anual
- -3.13%
