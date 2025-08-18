货币 / OWL
OWL: Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A
18.79 USD 0.26 (1.40%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日OWL汇率已更改1.40%。当日，交易品种以低点18.51和高点18.91进行交易。
关注Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
18.51 18.91
年范围
14.55 26.73
- 前一天收盘价
- 18.53
- 开盘价
- 18.53
- 卖价
- 18.79
- 买价
- 19.09
- 最低价
- 18.51
- 最高价
- 18.91
- 交易量
- 675
- 日变化
- 1.40%
- 月变化
- 3.41%
- 6个月变化
- -6.80%
- 年变化
- -1.98%
