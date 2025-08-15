Currencies / OWL
OWL: Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A
18.38 USD 0.21 (1.13%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OWL exchange rate has changed by -1.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.31 and at a high of 18.70.
Follow Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OWL News
Daily Range
18.31 18.70
Year Range
14.55 26.73
- Previous Close
- 18.59
- Open
- 18.58
- Bid
- 18.38
- Ask
- 18.68
- Low
- 18.31
- High
- 18.70
- Volume
- 3.326 K
- Daily Change
- -1.13%
- Month Change
- 1.16%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.83%
- Year Change
- -4.12%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%