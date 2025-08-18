QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / OWL
Tornare a Azioni

OWL: Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A

18.89 USD 0.20 (1.05%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio OWL ha avuto una variazione del -1.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.88 e ad un massimo di 19.25.

Segui le dinamiche di Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

OWL News

Intervallo Giornaliero
18.88 19.25
Intervallo Annuale
14.55 26.73
Chiusura Precedente
19.09
Apertura
19.19
Bid
18.89
Ask
19.19
Minimo
18.88
Massimo
19.25
Volume
8.242 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.05%
Variazione Mensile
3.96%
Variazione Semestrale
-6.30%
Variazione Annuale
-1.46%
20 settembre, sabato