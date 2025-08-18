Valute / OWL
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
OWL: Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A
18.89 USD 0.20 (1.05%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OWL ha avuto una variazione del -1.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.88 e ad un massimo di 19.25.
Segui le dinamiche di Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OWL News
- Blue Owl lancia fondo a intervallo con 850 milioni di dollari di capitale
- Blue Owl launches interval fund with $850 million in capital
- Blue Owl Capital nears $2.7 billion secondary deal for Dyal fund - Bloomberg
- Blue Owl at Barclays Conference: Strategic Expansion and Market Positioning
- The Weakest Jobs Market Since 2020: What Investors Need To Know
- The $100,000 Dividend Portfolio: 10 Year Blueprint For Financial Freedom
- Clear Street initiates Blue Owl Technology Finance stock with Hold rating
- Clear Street initiates Buy rating on Blue Owl Capital Corp. stock with $15 target
- My Top 2 Dividend Picks To Capture $100 Trillion In Secular Growth
- If I Could Only Retire With 3 Dividend Stocks Today
- Blue Owl Technology Finance: New BDC In Town, But I'm Not Buying (NYSE:OTF)
- A Historic Opportunity For Dividend Investors
- The Only Retirement Investing Strategy I Would Trust With My Future
- 3 Reasons Blue Owl Could Be A Generational Compounder (NYSE:OWL)
- These 2 Dividend Stocks Are So Cheap, It's Embarrassing
- My $100K Model Portfolio For One Of The Market's Biggest Opportunities
- Dividend Investing: 2 Names To Sell, 2 To Buy Today
- 3 REITs To Buy Before Their Dividends Surge
- Palantir Technologies: The First Potential Chink In The AI Bubble (NASDAQ:PLTR)
- Private Equity Firms’ Stocks Are Struggling, Despite Getting Into 401(k)s
- TD Cowen selects AMG, CG, MRX as top picks after Q2 earnings review
- Macquarie Global Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- The Only 2 Places I'd Put Big Money For Income And Growth Right Now
- Mark Zuckerberg Reportedly Plans Fourth AI Restructuring In Six Months Amid Silicon Valley's AI Talent War - Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)
Intervallo Giornaliero
18.88 19.25
Intervallo Annuale
14.55 26.73
- Chiusura Precedente
- 19.09
- Apertura
- 19.19
- Bid
- 18.89
- Ask
- 19.19
- Minimo
- 18.88
- Massimo
- 19.25
- Volume
- 8.242 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.05%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.96%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -6.30%
- Variazione Annuale
- -1.46%
20 settembre, sabato