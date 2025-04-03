通貨 / NAT
NAT: Nordic American Tankers Limited
3.29 USD 0.03 (0.90%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NATの今日の為替レートは、-0.90%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.25の安値と3.32の高値で取引されました。
Nordic American Tankers Limitedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
NAT News
1日のレンジ
3.25 3.32
1年のレンジ
2.13 3.84
- 以前の終値
- 3.32
- 始値
- 3.30
- 買値
- 3.29
- 買値
- 3.59
- 安値
- 3.25
- 高値
- 3.32
- 出来高
- 2.141 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.90%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.47%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 32.66%
- 1年の変化
- -9.86%
