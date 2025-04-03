통화 / NAT
NAT: Nordic American Tankers Limited
3.26 USD 0.03 (0.91%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
NAT 환율이 오늘 -0.91%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 3.23이고 고가는 3.27이었습니다.
Nordic American Tankers Limited 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
NAT News
일일 변동 비율
3.23 3.27
년간 변동
2.13 3.84
- 이전 종가
- 3.29
- 시가
- 3.27
- Bid
- 3.26
- Ask
- 3.56
- 저가
- 3.23
- 고가
- 3.27
- 볼륨
- 1.777 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.91%
- 월 변동
- 5.50%
- 6개월 변동
- 31.45%
- 년간 변동율
- -10.68%
20 9월, 토요일