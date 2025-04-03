Currencies / NAT
NAT: Nordic American Tankers Limited
3.21 USD 0.10 (3.02%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NAT exchange rate has changed by -3.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.17 and at a high of 3.30.
Follow Nordic American Tankers Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NAT News
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Nordic American Tankers Stock Could Sail Higher (NYSE:NAT)
- Pangaea Logistics (PANL) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- DHT Holdings (DHT) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) “ Founder, Chairman & CEO buys more NAT shares, bringing the family holding to 10 million shares
- Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) “ Vice Chairman Alexander Hansson increases holding above 5 million shares
- Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) “ 2024 Annual Report 20-F
- Nordic American Tankers: Weak Results Offset By Generous Dividend - Hold (NYSE:NAT)
- Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) “ The Hansson family continues to buy more NAT shares
- Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) “ Founder, Chairman & CEO buys more shares in NAT
- Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) “ Non-Executive Vice Chairman of NAT, Alexander Hansson buys more shares
- Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) “ Report as per March 31, 2025 “ The path points upward
- Ocean Yield Q1 2025 slides: $91.6M adjusted EBITDA amid strategic fleet expansion
- Nordic American Tankers Provides Steady Dividends With Upside Potential (NAT)
Daily Range
3.17 3.30
Year Range
2.13 3.84
- Previous Close
- 3.31
- Open
- 3.29
- Bid
- 3.21
- Ask
- 3.51
- Low
- 3.17
- High
- 3.30
- Volume
- 5.011 K
- Daily Change
- -3.02%
- Month Change
- 3.88%
- 6 Months Change
- 29.44%
- Year Change
- -12.05%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%