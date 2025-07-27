クォートセクション
MMSI: Merit Medical Systems Inc

84.10 USD 1.40 (1.69%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MMSIの今日の為替レートは、1.69%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり82.82の安値と84.22の高値で取引されました。

Merit Medical Systems Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
82.82 84.22
1年のレンジ
81.12 111.45
以前の終値
82.70
始値
83.05
買値
84.10
買値
84.40
安値
82.82
高値
84.22
出来高
1.420 K
1日の変化
1.69%
1ヶ月の変化
-6.47%
6ヶ月の変化
-20.13%
1年の変化
-14.52%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K