MMSI: Merit Medical Systems Inc
84.10 USD 1.40 (1.69%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MMSIの今日の為替レートは、1.69%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり82.82の安値と84.22の高値で取引されました。
Merit Medical Systems Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
82.82 84.22
1年のレンジ
81.12 111.45
- 以前の終値
- 82.70
- 始値
- 83.05
- 買値
- 84.10
- 買値
- 84.40
- 安値
- 82.82
- 高値
- 84.22
- 出来高
- 1.420 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.69%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -6.47%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -20.13%
- 1年の変化
- -14.52%
