Currencies / MMSI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MMSI: Merit Medical Systems Inc
82.68 USD 0.25 (0.30%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MMSI exchange rate has changed by -0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 82.35 and at a high of 83.56.
Follow Merit Medical Systems Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MMSI News
- MMSI Stock Falls Despite CE Mark Win for Embosphere in Knee OA Care
- BDX vs. MMSI: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Merit Medical’s Embosphere Microspheres receives EU approval for knee OA
- Here's Why Merit Medical (MMSI) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Merit Medical Has To Rebuild Some Confidence In The Growth Story (NASDAQ:MMSI)
- COO vs. MMSI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Why Merit Medical (MMSI) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Macquarie Small Cap Core Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Merit Medical (MMSI) is a Top-Ranked Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Hologic Eyes Organic Growth Rebound in 2026 on Breast Health Strength
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- XRAY or MMSI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Putnam Large Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Merit Medical Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Gross Margin Expands
- Merit Medical stock maintains Buy rating at Needham on strong Q2 results
- Earnings call transcript: Merit Medical Systems exceeds Q2 2025 earnings expectations
- Merit Medical (MMSI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Merit Medical Q2 2025 slides: Revenue jumps 13.2%, guidance raised despite margin pressure
- Merit Medical Systems stock hits 52-week low at 82.59 USD
- Aristotle Small/Mid Cap Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FMCSX)
- Will Merit Medical (MMSI) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Daily Range
82.35 83.56
Year Range
81.12 111.45
- Previous Close
- 82.93
- Open
- 82.72
- Bid
- 82.68
- Ask
- 82.98
- Low
- 82.35
- High
- 83.56
- Volume
- 792
- Daily Change
- -0.30%
- Month Change
- -8.05%
- 6 Months Change
- -21.47%
- Year Change
- -15.96%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%