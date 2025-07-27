CotationsSections
Devises / MMSI
Retour à Actions

MMSI: Merit Medical Systems Inc

83.56 USD 0.54 (0.64%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de MMSI a changé de -0.64% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 83.15 et à un maximum de 84.07.

Suivez la dynamique Merit Medical Systems Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MMSI Nouvelles

Range quotidien
83.15 84.07
Range Annuel
81.12 111.45
Clôture Précédente
84.10
Ouverture
83.91
Bid
83.56
Ask
83.86
Plus Bas
83.15
Plus Haut
84.07
Volume
2.327 K
Changement quotidien
-0.64%
Changement Mensuel
-7.07%
Changement à 6 Mois
-20.64%
Changement Annuel
-15.06%
20 septembre, samedi