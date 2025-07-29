Divisas / MMSI
MMSI: Merit Medical Systems Inc
82.70 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de MMSI de hoy ha cambiado un 0.01%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 82.05, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 83.33.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Merit Medical Systems Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
82.05 83.33
Rango anual
81.12 111.45
- Cierres anteriores
- 82.69
- Open
- 82.75
- Bid
- 82.70
- Ask
- 83.00
- Low
- 82.05
- High
- 83.33
- Volumen
- 1.593 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.01%
- Cambio mensual
- -8.03%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -21.46%
- Cambio anual
- -15.94%
