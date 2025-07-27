QuotazioniSezioni
MMSI: Merit Medical Systems Inc

83.56 USD 0.54 (0.64%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MMSI ha avuto una variazione del -0.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 83.15 e ad un massimo di 84.07.

Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato.

Intervallo Giornaliero
83.15 84.07
Intervallo Annuale
81.12 111.45
Chiusura Precedente
84.10
Apertura
83.91
Bid
83.56
Ask
83.86
Minimo
83.15
Massimo
84.07
Volume
2.327 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.64%
Variazione Mensile
-7.07%
Variazione Semestrale
-20.64%
Variazione Annuale
-15.06%
20 settembre, sabato