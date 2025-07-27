통화 / MMSI
MMSI: Merit Medical Systems Inc
83.56 USD 0.54 (0.64%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MMSI 환율이 오늘 -0.64%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 83.15이고 고가는 84.07이었습니다.
Merit Medical Systems Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MMSI News
일일 변동 비율
83.15 84.07
년간 변동
81.12 111.45
- 이전 종가
- 84.10
- 시가
- 83.91
- Bid
- 83.56
- Ask
- 83.86
- 저가
- 83.15
- 고가
- 84.07
- 볼륨
- 2.327 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.64%
- 월 변동
- -7.07%
- 6개월 변동
- -20.64%
- 년간 변동율
- -15.06%
