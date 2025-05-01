通貨 / MAX
MAX: MediaAlpha Inc Class A
13.42 USD 0.28 (2.13%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MAXの今日の為替レートは、2.13%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.00の安値と13.43の高値で取引されました。
MediaAlpha Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
13.00 13.43
1年のレンジ
7.33 20.91
- 以前の終値
- 13.14
- 始値
- 13.25
- 買値
- 13.42
- 買値
- 13.72
- 安値
- 13.00
- 高値
- 13.43
- 出来高
- 607
- 1日の変化
- 2.13%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 29.29%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 46.99%
- 1年の変化
- -25.69%
