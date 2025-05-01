クォートセクション
通貨 / MAX
株に戻る

MAX: MediaAlpha Inc Class A

13.42 USD 0.28 (2.13%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MAXの今日の為替レートは、2.13%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.00の安値と13.43の高値で取引されました。

MediaAlpha Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
13.00 13.43
1年のレンジ
7.33 20.91
以前の終値
13.14
始値
13.25
買値
13.42
買値
13.72
安値
13.00
高値
13.43
出来高
607
1日の変化
2.13%
1ヶ月の変化
29.29%
6ヶ月の変化
46.99%
1年の変化
-25.69%
