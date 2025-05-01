Currencies / MAX
MAX: MediaAlpha Inc Class A
13.02 USD 0.31 (2.44%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MAX exchange rate has changed by 2.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.72 and at a high of 13.24.
Follow MediaAlpha Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
- MediaAlpha achieves SOC 2 Type II attestation with zero deficiencies
- MediaAlpha stock price target raised to $18 from $17 at KBW
- MediaAlpha repurchases $32.9 million of shares in private transaction
- Media Alpha at Canaccord Conference: Navigating Growth and Challenges
- MediaAlpha (MAX) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Mediaalpha earnings missed by $0.50, revenue topped estimates
- MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- MediaAlpha Q2 2025 slides: transaction value surges 49%, EBITDA up 31%
- Ryanair decides against switching MAX 10 order after Boeing offers reassurances
- MediaAlpha promotes Amy Yeh to chief technology officer
- MediaAlpha Stock: No Sign of Growth (NYSE:MAX)
- Media Alpha at William Blair Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- MediaAlpha shareholders approve key proposals at annual meeting
- MediaAlpha to Present at the William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Daily Range
12.72 13.24
Year Range
7.33 20.91
- Previous Close
- 12.71
- Open
- 12.77
- Bid
- 13.02
- Ask
- 13.32
- Low
- 12.72
- High
- 13.24
- Volume
- 1.059 K
- Daily Change
- 2.44%
- Month Change
- 25.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 42.61%
- Year Change
- -27.91%
