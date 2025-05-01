货币 / MAX
MAX: MediaAlpha Inc Class A
13.25 USD 0.23 (1.77%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MAX汇率已更改1.77%。当日，交易品种以低点13.02和高点13.43进行交易。
关注MediaAlpha Inc Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
MAX新闻
- MediaAlpha achieves SOC 2 Type II attestation with zero deficiencies
- MediaAlpha stock price target raised to $18 from $17 at KBW
- MediaAlpha repurchases $32.9 million of shares in private transaction
- Media Alpha at Canaccord Conference: Navigating Growth and Challenges
- MediaAlpha (MAX) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Mediaalpha earnings missed by $0.50, revenue topped estimates
- MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- MediaAlpha Q2 2025 slides: transaction value surges 49%, EBITDA up 31%
- MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Are Investors Undervaluing MediaAlpha (MAX) Right Now?
- MediaAlpha promotes Amy Yeh to chief technology officer
- MediaAlpha Stock: No Sign of Growth (NYSE:MAX)
- Media Alpha at William Blair Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- MediaAlpha shareholders approve key proposals at annual meeting
- MediaAlpha to Present at the William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 4, 2025
日范围
13.02 13.43
年范围
7.33 20.91
- 前一天收盘价
- 13.02
- 开盘价
- 13.09
- 卖价
- 13.25
- 买价
- 13.55
- 最低价
- 13.02
- 最高价
- 13.43
- 交易量
- 320
- 日变化
- 1.77%
- 月变化
- 27.65%
- 6个月变化
- 45.13%
- 年变化
- -26.63%
