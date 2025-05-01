Moedas / MAX
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
MAX: MediaAlpha Inc Class A
13.21 USD 0.07 (0.53%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MAX para hoje mudou para 0.53%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 13.00 e o mais alto foi 13.39.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas MediaAlpha Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MAX Notícias
- MediaAlpha achieves SOC 2 Type II attestation with zero deficiencies
- MediaAlpha stock price target raised to $18 from $17 at KBW
- MediaAlpha repurchases $32.9 million of shares in private transaction
- Symbotic's Premium Valuation: Buy, Hold or Sell the Stock Now?
- Media Alpha at Canaccord Conference: Navigating Growth and Challenges
- Symbotic Stock Surges 134.5% YTD: Should You Buy Now or Wait?
- MediaAlpha (MAX) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Mediaalpha earnings missed by $0.50, revenue topped estimates
- MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- MediaAlpha Q2 2025 slides: transaction value surges 49%, EBITDA up 31%
- Symbiotic Set to Report Q3 Earnings: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Are Investors Undervaluing MediaAlpha (MAX) Right Now?
- FAA to review Boeing supply chain before approving hike to 737 MAX production
- Ryanair decides against switching MAX 10 order after Boeing offers reassurances
- MediaAlpha promotes Amy Yeh to chief technology officer
- MediaAlpha Stock: No Sign of Growth (NYSE:MAX)
- Exclusive-China-backed militia secures control of new rare earth mines in Myanmar
- Boeing books 303 new orders and hits 737 MAX production target in blockbuster May
- Media Alpha at William Blair Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- MediaAlpha shareholders approve key proposals at annual meeting
- MediaAlpha to Present at the William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 4, 2025
- Dow Surges Over 300 Points; McDonald's Posts Weak Revenue - Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT), Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)
Faixa diária
13.00 13.39
Faixa anual
7.33 20.91
- Fechamento anterior
- 13.14
- Open
- 13.25
- Bid
- 13.21
- Ask
- 13.51
- Low
- 13.00
- High
- 13.39
- Volume
- 112
- Mudança diária
- 0.53%
- Mudança mensal
- 27.26%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 44.69%
- Mudança anual
- -26.85%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh