MAX: MediaAlpha Inc Class A
12.94 USD 0.48 (3.58%)
Sektör: İletişim hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
MAX fiyatı bugün -3.58% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 12.93 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 13.72 aralığında işlem gördü.
MediaAlpha Inc Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
12.93 13.72
Yıllık aralık
7.33 20.91
- Önceki kapanış
- 13.42
- Açılış
- 13.47
- Satış
- 12.94
- Alış
- 13.24
- Düşük
- 12.93
- Yüksek
- 13.72
- Hacim
- 810
- Günlük değişim
- -3.58%
- Aylık değişim
- 24.66%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 41.73%
- Yıllık değişim
- -28.35%
21 Eylül, Pazar