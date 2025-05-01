FiyatlarBölümler
MAX: MediaAlpha Inc Class A

12.94 USD 0.48 (3.58%)
Sektör: İletişim hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

MAX fiyatı bugün -3.58% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 12.93 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 13.72 aralığında işlem gördü.

MediaAlpha Inc Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
12.93 13.72
Yıllık aralık
7.33 20.91
Önceki kapanış
13.42
Açılış
13.47
Satış
12.94
Alış
13.24
Düşük
12.93
Yüksek
13.72
Hacim
810
Günlük değişim
-3.58%
Aylık değişim
24.66%
6 aylık değişim
41.73%
Yıllık değişim
-28.35%
21 Eylül, Pazar