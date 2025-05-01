KurseKategorien
MAX
MAX: MediaAlpha Inc Class A

13.35 USD 0.07 (0.52%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von MAX hat sich für heute um -0.52% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 13.25 bis zu einem Hoch von 13.72 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die MediaAlpha Inc Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
13.25 13.72
Jahresspanne
7.33 20.91
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
13.42
Eröffnung
13.47
Bid
13.35
Ask
13.65
Tief
13.25
Hoch
13.72
Volumen
108
Tagesänderung
-0.52%
Monatsänderung
28.61%
6-Monatsänderung
46.22%
Jahresänderung
-26.08%
