MAX: MediaAlpha Inc Class A
13.35 USD 0.07 (0.52%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von MAX hat sich für heute um -0.52% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 13.25 bis zu einem Hoch von 13.72 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die MediaAlpha Inc Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
MAX News
- MediaAlpha achieves SOC 2 Type II attestation with zero deficiencies
- MediaAlpha stock price target raised to $18 from $17 at KBW
- MediaAlpha repurchases $32.9 million of shares in private transaction
- Media Alpha at Canaccord Conference: Navigating Growth and Challenges
- MediaAlpha (MAX) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Mediaalpha earnings missed by $0.50, revenue topped estimates
- MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- MediaAlpha Q2 2025 slides: transaction value surges 49%, EBITDA up 31%
- MediaAlpha promotes Amy Yeh to chief technology officer
- Media Alpha at William Blair Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- MediaAlpha shareholders approve key proposals at annual meeting
- MediaAlpha to Present at the William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Tagesspanne
13.25 13.72
Jahresspanne
7.33 20.91
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 13.42
- Eröffnung
- 13.47
- Bid
- 13.35
- Ask
- 13.65
- Tief
- 13.25
- Hoch
- 13.72
- Volumen
- 108
- Tagesänderung
- -0.52%
- Monatsänderung
- 28.61%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 46.22%
- Jahresänderung
- -26.08%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K