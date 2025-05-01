시세섹션
통화 / MAX
주식로 돌아가기

MAX: MediaAlpha Inc Class A

12.94 USD 0.48 (3.58%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

MAX 환율이 오늘 -3.58%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 12.93이고 고가는 13.72이었습니다.

MediaAlpha Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MAX News

일일 변동 비율
12.93 13.72
년간 변동
7.33 20.91
이전 종가
13.42
시가
13.47
Bid
12.94
Ask
13.24
저가
12.93
고가
13.72
볼륨
810
일일 변동
-3.58%
월 변동
24.66%
6개월 변동
41.73%
년간 변동율
-28.35%
20 9월, 토요일