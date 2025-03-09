通貨 / LMAT
LMAT: LeMaitre Vascular Inc
93.42 USD 1.31 (1.42%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LMATの今日の為替レートは、1.42%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり89.93の安値と93.75の高値で取引されました。
LeMaitre Vascular Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
LMAT News
1日のレンジ
89.93 93.75
1年のレンジ
71.42 109.58
- 以前の終値
- 92.11
- 始値
- 92.30
- 買値
- 93.42
- 買値
- 93.72
- 安値
- 89.93
- 高値
- 93.75
- 出来高
- 302
- 1日の変化
- 1.42%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.31%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 12.66%
- 1年の変化
- 0.67%
