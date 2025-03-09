クォートセクション
通貨 / LMAT
LMAT: LeMaitre Vascular Inc

93.42 USD 1.31 (1.42%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LMATの今日の為替レートは、1.42%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり89.93の安値と93.75の高値で取引されました。

LeMaitre Vascular Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LMAT News

1日のレンジ
89.93 93.75
1年のレンジ
71.42 109.58
以前の終値
92.11
始値
92.30
買値
93.42
買値
93.72
安値
89.93
高値
93.75
出来高
302
1日の変化
1.42%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.31%
6ヶ月の変化
12.66%
1年の変化
0.67%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K