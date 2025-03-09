QuotesSections
Currencies / LMAT
LMAT: LeMaitre Vascular Inc

92.01 USD 0.36 (0.39%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LMAT exchange rate has changed by -0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 91.23 and at a high of 92.61.

Follow LeMaitre Vascular Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

LMAT News

Daily Range
91.23 92.61
Year Range
71.42 109.58
Previous Close
92.37
Open
92.04
Bid
92.01
Ask
92.31
Low
91.23
High
92.61
Volume
100
Daily Change
-0.39%
Month Change
-2.80%
6 Months Change
10.96%
Year Change
-0.85%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%