LMAT: LeMaitre Vascular Inc
92.01 USD 0.36 (0.39%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LMAT exchange rate has changed by -0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 91.23 and at a high of 92.61.
Follow LeMaitre Vascular Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LMAT News
- LeMaitre Vascular: Investment Debate Remains In Place (NASDAQ:LMAT)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Is LeMaitre (LMAT) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
- NVNO's Shares Decline on Unfavorable FDA Review Outcome for VenoValve
- NVCR Stock Slips Despite PMA Application to Treat Pancreatic Cancer
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- LeMaitre (LMAT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- LeMaitre Vascular stock holds Neutral rating at Cantor after strong Q2
- LeMaitre (LMAT) Q2 Revenue Jumps 15%
- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- LeMaitre Vascular earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- PAHC vs. LMAT: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on LeMaitre Vascular stock ahead of earnings
- Don't Be Too Cute, Buy These 3 Dividend Growers Instead
- anteris technologies appoints new board members and announces resignation
- lematre vascular holds annual stockholder meeting, elects directors
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 25
- The Elephant In The Room - March Dividend Income Report
- Small-Cap Dividend Stocks: Hidden Gems Or High-Risk Plays? - Top U.S. And Canadian Ones
- Stocks Falling On Earnings - What To Do? February Dividend Income Report
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 23
- Invesco Health Care Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- 54 Upcoming Dividend Increases, Including A King
Daily Range
91.23 92.61
Year Range
71.42 109.58
- Previous Close
- 92.37
- Open
- 92.04
- Bid
- 92.01
- Ask
- 92.31
- Low
- 91.23
- High
- 92.61
- Volume
- 100
- Daily Change
- -0.39%
- Month Change
- -2.80%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.96%
- Year Change
- -0.85%
