LMAT: LeMaitre Vascular Inc

92.25 USD 1.17 (1.25%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LMAT ha avuto una variazione del -1.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 91.17 e ad un massimo di 93.76.

Segui le dinamiche di LeMaitre Vascular Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
91.17 93.76
Intervallo Annuale
71.42 109.58
Chiusura Precedente
93.42
Apertura
93.76
Bid
92.25
Ask
92.55
Minimo
91.17
Massimo
93.76
Volume
634
Variazione giornaliera
-1.25%
Variazione Mensile
-2.55%
Variazione Semestrale
11.25%
Variazione Annuale
-0.59%
