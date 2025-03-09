Valute / LMAT
LMAT: LeMaitre Vascular Inc
92.25 USD 1.17 (1.25%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LMAT ha avuto una variazione del -1.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 91.17 e ad un massimo di 93.76.
Segui le dinamiche di LeMaitre Vascular Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
LMAT News
Intervallo Giornaliero
91.17 93.76
Intervallo Annuale
71.42 109.58
- Chiusura Precedente
- 93.42
- Apertura
- 93.76
- Bid
- 92.25
- Ask
- 92.55
- Minimo
- 91.17
- Massimo
- 93.76
- Volume
- 634
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.25%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.55%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.25%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.59%
20 settembre, sabato