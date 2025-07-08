クォートセクション
LINC: Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

21.46 USD 0.23 (1.08%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LINCの今日の為替レートは、1.08%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり21.27の安値と21.80の高値で取引されました。

Lincoln Educational Services Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
21.27 21.80
1年のレンジ
11.43 24.20
以前の終値
21.23
始値
21.36
買値
21.46
買値
21.76
安値
21.27
高値
21.80
出来高
1.350 K
1日の変化
1.08%
1ヶ月の変化
15.07%
6ヶ月の変化
36.69%
1年の変化
80.18%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K