KurseKategorien
Währungen / LINC
Zurück zum Aktien

LINC: Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

21.46 USD 0.23 (1.08%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von LINC hat sich für heute um 1.08% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 21.27 bis zu einem Hoch von 21.80 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Lincoln Educational Services Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LINC News

Tagesspanne
21.27 21.80
Jahresspanne
11.43 24.20
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
21.23
Eröffnung
21.36
Bid
21.46
Ask
21.76
Tief
21.27
Hoch
21.80
Volumen
1.350 K
Tagesänderung
1.08%
Monatsänderung
15.07%
6-Monatsänderung
36.69%
Jahresänderung
80.18%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K