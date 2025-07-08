Währungen / LINC
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
LINC: Lincoln Educational Services Corporation
21.46 USD 0.23 (1.08%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von LINC hat sich für heute um 1.08% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 21.27 bis zu einem Hoch von 21.80 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Lincoln Educational Services Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LINC News
- Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Laureate Education (LAUR) This Year?
- Lincoln Educational at Midwest Ideas Conference: Growth Amidst Challenges
- 5 Top School Stocks to Buy in a Shifting Education Market
- Opinion: Why small-cap stocks just might be the market’s new ‘Magnificent Seven’
- PRDO or LINC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Implied Volatility Surging for Lincoln Educational Services Stock Options
- 3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)
- Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging DraftKings (DKNG) This Year?
- Down 16.5% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why You Should You Buy the Dip in Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)
- Lincoln Educational Q2 2025 slides: revenue up 15%, raises full-year guidance
- Lincoln Educational Services stock price target raised to $27 from $25 at Rosenblatt
- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Lincoln Educational Q2 2025 beats forecasts, stock tumbles
- Lincoln Educational earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- American Public Education (APEI) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- K12 (LRN) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- APEI or LINC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Strategic Education (STRA) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- APEI vs. LINC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Cramer Says This Missile Stock Is 'Making A Lot Of People A Lot Of Money' - Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC), Karman Holdings (NYSE:KRMN)
Tagesspanne
21.27 21.80
Jahresspanne
11.43 24.20
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 21.23
- Eröffnung
- 21.36
- Bid
- 21.46
- Ask
- 21.76
- Tief
- 21.27
- Hoch
- 21.80
- Volumen
- 1.350 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.08%
- Monatsänderung
- 15.07%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 36.69%
- Jahresänderung
- 80.18%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K