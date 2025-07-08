Divisas / LINC
LINC: Lincoln Educational Services Corporation
21.23 USD 0.27 (1.29%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de LINC de hoy ha cambiado un 1.29%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 21.04, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 21.78.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Lincoln Educational Services Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
21.04 21.78
Rango anual
11.43 24.20
- Cierres anteriores
- 20.96
- Open
- 21.13
- Bid
- 21.23
- Ask
- 21.53
- Low
- 21.04
- High
- 21.78
- Volumen
- 1.027 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.29%
- Cambio mensual
- 13.83%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 35.22%
- Cambio anual
- 78.25%
