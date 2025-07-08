CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / LINC
Volver a Acciones

LINC: Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

21.23 USD 0.27 (1.29%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de LINC de hoy ha cambiado un 1.29%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 21.04, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 21.78.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Lincoln Educational Services Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LINC News

Rango diario
21.04 21.78
Rango anual
11.43 24.20
Cierres anteriores
20.96
Open
21.13
Bid
21.23
Ask
21.53
Low
21.04
High
21.78
Volumen
1.027 K
Cambio diario
1.29%
Cambio mensual
13.83%
Cambio a 6 meses
35.22%
Cambio anual
78.25%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B