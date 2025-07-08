Valute / LINC
LINC: Lincoln Educational Services Corporation
20.98 USD 0.48 (2.24%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LINC ha avuto una variazione del -2.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 20.90 e ad un massimo di 21.96.
Segui le dinamiche di Lincoln Educational Services Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
LINC News
- Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Laureate Education (LAUR) This Year?
- Lincoln Educational at Midwest Ideas Conference: Growth Amidst Challenges
- 5 Top School Stocks to Buy in a Shifting Education Market
- Opinion: Why small-cap stocks just might be the market’s new ‘Magnificent Seven’
- PRDO or LINC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Implied Volatility Surging for Lincoln Educational Services Stock Options
- 3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)
- Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging DraftKings (DKNG) This Year?
- Down 16.5% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why You Should You Buy the Dip in Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)
- Lincoln Educational Q2 2025 slides: revenue up 15%, raises full-year guidance
- Lincoln Educational Services stock price target raised to $27 from $25 at Rosenblatt
- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Lincoln Educational Q2 2025 beats forecasts, stock tumbles
- Lincoln Educational earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- American Public Education (APEI) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- K12 (LRN) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- APEI or LINC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Strategic Education (STRA) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- APEI vs. LINC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Cramer Says This Missile Stock Is 'Making A Lot Of People A Lot Of Money' - Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC), Karman Holdings (NYSE:KRMN)
Intervallo Giornaliero
20.90 21.96
Intervallo Annuale
11.43 24.20
- Chiusura Precedente
- 21.46
- Apertura
- 21.67
- Bid
- 20.98
- Ask
- 21.28
- Minimo
- 20.90
- Massimo
- 21.96
- Volume
- 1.011 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.24%
- Variazione Mensile
- 12.49%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 33.63%
- Variazione Annuale
- 76.15%
