LINC: Lincoln Educational Services Corporation
21.48 USD 0.25 (1.18%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LINC para hoje mudou para 1.18%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 21.29 e o mais alto foi 21.80.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Lincoln Educational Services Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
LINC Notícias
- Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Laureate Education (LAUR) This Year?
- Lincoln Educational at Midwest Ideas Conference: Growth Amidst Challenges
- 5 Top School Stocks to Buy in a Shifting Education Market
- Opinion: Why small-cap stocks just might be the market’s new ‘Magnificent Seven’
- PRDO or LINC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Implied Volatility Surging for Lincoln Educational Services Stock Options
- 3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)
- Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging DraftKings (DKNG) This Year?
- Down 16.5% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why You Should You Buy the Dip in Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)
- Lincoln Educational Q2 2025 slides: revenue up 15%, raises full-year guidance
- Lincoln Educational Services stock price target raised to $27 from $25 at Rosenblatt
- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Lincoln Educational Q2 2025 beats forecasts, stock tumbles
- Lincoln Educational earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- American Public Education (APEI) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- K12 (LRN) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- APEI or LINC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Strategic Education (STRA) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- APEI vs. LINC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Cramer Says This Missile Stock Is 'Making A Lot Of People A Lot Of Money' - Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC), Karman Holdings (NYSE:KRMN)
Faixa diária
21.29 21.80
Faixa anual
11.43 24.20
- Fechamento anterior
- 21.23
- Open
- 21.36
- Bid
- 21.48
- Ask
- 21.78
- Low
- 21.29
- High
- 21.80
- Volume
- 245
- Mudança diária
- 1.18%
- Mudança mensal
- 15.17%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 36.82%
- Mudança anual
- 80.35%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh