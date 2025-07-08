货币 / LINC
LINC: Lincoln Educational Services Corporation
21.43 USD 0.47 (2.24%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LINC汇率已更改2.24%。当日，交易品种以低点21.04和高点21.52进行交易。
关注Lincoln Educational Services Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
21.04 21.52
年范围
11.43 24.20
- 前一天收盘价
- 20.96
- 开盘价
- 21.13
- 卖价
- 21.43
- 买价
- 21.73
- 最低价
- 21.04
- 最高价
- 21.52
- 交易量
- 361
- 日变化
- 2.24%
- 月变化
- 14.91%
- 6个月变化
- 36.50%
- 年变化
- 79.93%
