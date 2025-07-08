Currencies / LINC
LINC: Lincoln Educational Services Corporation
20.96 USD 0.27 (1.30%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LINC exchange rate has changed by 1.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.35 and at a high of 21.18.
Follow Lincoln Educational Services Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LINC News
Daily Range
20.35 21.18
Year Range
11.43 24.20
- Previous Close
- 20.69
- Open
- 20.77
- Bid
- 20.96
- Ask
- 21.26
- Low
- 20.35
- High
- 21.18
- Volume
- 878
- Daily Change
- 1.30%
- Month Change
- 12.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 33.50%
- Year Change
- 75.99%
