LDOS: Leidos Holdings Inc
187.20 USD 3.50 (1.91%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LDOSの今日の為替レートは、1.91%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり181.29の安値と187.57の高値で取引されました。
Leidos Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
181.29 187.57
1年のレンジ
123.62 202.90
- 以前の終値
- 183.70
- 始値
- 183.28
- 買値
- 187.20
- 買値
- 187.50
- 安値
- 181.29
- 高値
- 187.57
- 出来高
- 1.384 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.91%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.38%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 38.95%
- 1年の変化
- 14.80%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K