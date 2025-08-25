クォートセクション
通貨 / LDOS
LDOS: Leidos Holdings Inc

187.20 USD 3.50 (1.91%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LDOSの今日の為替レートは、1.91%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり181.29の安値と187.57の高値で取引されました。

Leidos Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
181.29 187.57
1年のレンジ
123.62 202.90
以前の終値
183.70
始値
183.28
買値
187.20
買値
187.50
安値
181.29
高値
187.57
出来高
1.384 K
1日の変化
1.91%
1ヶ月の変化
4.38%
6ヶ月の変化
38.95%
1年の変化
14.80%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K