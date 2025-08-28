Valute / LDOS
LDOS: Leidos Holdings Inc
187.46 USD 0.26 (0.14%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LDOS ha avuto una variazione del 0.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 186.50 e ad un massimo di 188.85.
Segui le dinamiche di Leidos Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
186.50 188.85
Intervallo Annuale
123.62 202.90
- Chiusura Precedente
- 187.20
- Apertura
- 187.34
- Bid
- 187.46
- Ask
- 187.76
- Minimo
- 186.50
- Massimo
- 188.85
- Volume
- 2.497 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.14%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.52%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 39.15%
- Variazione Annuale
- 14.96%
20 settembre, sabato