QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / LDOS
Tornare a Azioni

LDOS: Leidos Holdings Inc

187.46 USD 0.26 (0.14%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LDOS ha avuto una variazione del 0.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 186.50 e ad un massimo di 188.85.

Segui le dinamiche di Leidos Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LDOS News

Intervallo Giornaliero
186.50 188.85
Intervallo Annuale
123.62 202.90
Chiusura Precedente
187.20
Apertura
187.34
Bid
187.46
Ask
187.76
Minimo
186.50
Massimo
188.85
Volume
2.497 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.14%
Variazione Mensile
4.52%
Variazione Semestrale
39.15%
Variazione Annuale
14.96%
20 settembre, sabato