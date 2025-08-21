Divisas / LDOS
LDOS: Leidos Holdings Inc
183.70 USD 1.19 (0.65%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de LDOS de hoy ha cambiado un 0.65%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 181.08, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 184.98.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Leidos Holdings Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
181.08 184.98
Rango anual
123.62 202.90
- Cierres anteriores
- 182.51
- Open
- 182.47
- Bid
- 183.70
- Ask
- 184.00
- Low
- 181.08
- High
- 184.98
- Volumen
- 1.106 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.65%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.43%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 36.36%
- Cambio anual
- 12.66%
