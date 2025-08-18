QuotesSections
Currencies / LDOS
Back to US Stock Market

LDOS: Leidos Holdings Inc

181.71 USD 1.06 (0.58%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LDOS exchange rate has changed by -0.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 180.83 and at a high of 183.56.

Follow Leidos Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LDOS News

Daily Range
180.83 183.56
Year Range
123.62 202.90
Previous Close
182.77
Open
182.04
Bid
181.71
Ask
182.01
Low
180.83
High
183.56
Volume
985
Daily Change
-0.58%
Month Change
1.32%
6 Months Change
34.88%
Year Change
11.44%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%