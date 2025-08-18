Currencies / LDOS
LDOS: Leidos Holdings Inc
181.71 USD 1.06 (0.58%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LDOS exchange rate has changed by -0.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 180.83 and at a high of 183.56.
Follow Leidos Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LDOS News
Daily Range
180.83 183.56
Year Range
123.62 202.90
- Previous Close
- 182.77
- Open
- 182.04
- Bid
- 181.71
- Ask
- 182.01
- Low
- 180.83
- High
- 183.56
- Volume
- 985
- Daily Change
- -0.58%
- Month Change
- 1.32%
- 6 Months Change
- 34.88%
- Year Change
- 11.44%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%