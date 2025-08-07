通貨 / LAMR
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
LAMR: Lamar Advertising Company - Class A
125.32 USD 1.28 (1.01%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LAMRの今日の為替レートは、-1.01%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり124.75の安値と127.10の高値で取引されました。
Lamar Advertising Company - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LAMR News
- Buffett Bets On Real Estate: New Holdings Revealed At Berkshire Hathaway
- 12 Stocks Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Has Been Loading Up On in 2025
- Warren Buffett Just Bought 12 Dividend Stocks. Here's the Best of the Bunch for Income Investors.
- Here's Why it Is Wise to Retain Lamar Advertising in Your Portfolio
- Highlights From Berkshire Hathaway Earnings: 3 Key Trends Investors Should Track
- Warren Buffett Just Invested $3.9 Billion in 12 Stocks. Here's the Best of the Bunch.
- Invest Like Warren Buffett With These ETFs
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- Warren Buffett’s Q2 Disclosures: Buys UNH Stock and Cuts Stakes in AAPL and Bank of America - TipRanks.com
- Opinion: Buffett bought UnitedHealth. I bet on Caterpillar. Why Berkshire Hathaway’s picks are smarter.
- Tracking Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:BRK.A)
- Berkshire invests in UnitedHealth, trims Apple stake
- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Further Pares Stake in Apple, Adds UnitedHealth Position
- UnitedHealth shares surge as Buffett’s Berkshire shows new stake
- Lamar Advertising Analysts Lower Their Forecasts Following Q2 Results - Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)
- Lamar Advertising stock price target lowered to $112 by JPMorgan
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- Lamar Advertising: Resilient Amid Subdued Marketing Spending (NASDAQ:LAMR)
- Lamar Stock Falls Despite Q2 AFFO Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Lamar earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Lamar (LAMR) Q2 EPS Jumps 13%
- Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Q2 FFO Surpass Estimates
- Constellation Software, Under Armour, Muenchener Rueckver set to report Friday
1日のレンジ
124.75 127.10
1年のレンジ
99.84 139.88
- 以前の終値
- 126.60
- 始値
- 126.96
- 買値
- 125.32
- 買値
- 125.62
- 安値
- 124.75
- 高値
- 127.10
- 出来高
- 1.188 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.01%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.24%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 10.68%
- 1年の変化
- -6.07%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K