通貨 / LAMR
LAMR: Lamar Advertising Company - Class A

125.32 USD 1.28 (1.01%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LAMRの今日の為替レートは、-1.01%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり124.75の安値と127.10の高値で取引されました。

Lamar Advertising Company - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
124.75 127.10
1年のレンジ
99.84 139.88
以前の終値
126.60
始値
126.96
買値
125.32
買値
125.62
安値
124.75
高値
127.10
出来高
1.188 K
1日の変化
-1.01%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.24%
6ヶ月の変化
10.68%
1年の変化
-6.07%
