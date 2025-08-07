货币 / LAMR
LAMR: Lamar Advertising Company - Class A
126.36 USD 1.38 (1.08%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LAMR汇率已更改-1.08%。当日，交易品种以低点125.75和高点128.00进行交易。
关注Lamar Advertising Company - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
LAMR新闻
日范围
125.75 128.00
年范围
99.84 139.88
- 前一天收盘价
- 127.74
- 开盘价
- 127.99
- 卖价
- 126.36
- 买价
- 126.66
- 最低价
- 125.75
- 最高价
- 128.00
- 交易量
- 960
- 日变化
- -1.08%
- 月变化
- -0.42%
- 6个月变化
- 11.60%
- 年变化
- -5.29%
