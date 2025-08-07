Valute / LAMR
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
LAMR: Lamar Advertising Company - Class A
123.75 USD 1.57 (1.25%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LAMR ha avuto una variazione del -1.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 123.00 e ad un massimo di 124.25.
Segui le dinamiche di Lamar Advertising Company - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LAMR News
- Buffett Bets On Real Estate: New Holdings Revealed At Berkshire Hathaway
- 12 Stocks Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Has Been Loading Up On in 2025
- Warren Buffett Just Bought 12 Dividend Stocks. Here's the Best of the Bunch for Income Investors.
- Here's Why it Is Wise to Retain Lamar Advertising in Your Portfolio
- Highlights From Berkshire Hathaway Earnings: 3 Key Trends Investors Should Track
- Warren Buffett Just Invested $3.9 Billion in 12 Stocks. Here's the Best of the Bunch.
- Invest Like Warren Buffett With These ETFs
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- Warren Buffett’s Q2 Disclosures: Buys UNH Stock and Cuts Stakes in AAPL and Bank of America - TipRanks.com
- Opinion: Buffett bought UnitedHealth. I bet on Caterpillar. Why Berkshire Hathaway’s picks are smarter.
- Tracking Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:BRK.A)
- Berkshire invests in UnitedHealth, trims Apple stake
- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Further Pares Stake in Apple, Adds UnitedHealth Position
- UnitedHealth shares surge as Buffett’s Berkshire shows new stake
- Lamar Advertising Analysts Lower Their Forecasts Following Q2 Results - Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)
- Lamar Advertising stock price target lowered to $112 by JPMorgan
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- Lamar Advertising: Resilient Amid Subdued Marketing Spending (NASDAQ:LAMR)
- Lamar Stock Falls Despite Q2 AFFO Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Lamar earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Lamar (LAMR) Q2 EPS Jumps 13%
- Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Q2 FFO Surpass Estimates
- Constellation Software, Under Armour, Muenchener Rueckver set to report Friday
Intervallo Giornaliero
123.00 124.25
Intervallo Annuale
99.84 139.88
- Chiusura Precedente
- 125.32
- Apertura
- 124.18
- Bid
- 123.75
- Ask
- 124.05
- Minimo
- 123.00
- Massimo
- 124.25
- Volume
- 936
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.25%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.47%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 9.29%
- Variazione Annuale
- -7.25%
20 settembre, sabato