LAMR: Lamar Advertising Company - Class A

123.75 USD 1.57 (1.25%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LAMR ha avuto una variazione del -1.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 123.00 e ad un massimo di 124.25.

Segui le dinamiche di Lamar Advertising Company - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
123.00 124.25
Intervallo Annuale
99.84 139.88
Chiusura Precedente
125.32
Apertura
124.18
Bid
123.75
Ask
124.05
Minimo
123.00
Massimo
124.25
Volume
936
Variazione giornaliera
-1.25%
Variazione Mensile
-2.47%
Variazione Semestrale
9.29%
Variazione Annuale
-7.25%
