Devises / LAMR
LAMR: Lamar Advertising Company - Class A
123.75 USD 1.57 (1.25%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de LAMR a changé de -1.25% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 123.00 et à un maximum de 124.25.
Suivez la dynamique Lamar Advertising Company - Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
LAMR Nouvelles
Range quotidien
123.00 124.25
Range Annuel
99.84 139.88
- Clôture Précédente
- 125.32
- Ouverture
- 124.18
- Bid
- 123.75
- Ask
- 124.05
- Plus Bas
- 123.00
- Plus Haut
- 124.25
- Volume
- 936
- Changement quotidien
- -1.25%
- Changement Mensuel
- -2.47%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 9.29%
- Changement Annuel
- -7.25%
20 septembre, samedi