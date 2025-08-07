QuotesSections
LAMR
LAMR: Lamar Advertising Company - Class A

126.24 USD 1.50 (1.17%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LAMR exchange rate has changed by -1.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 126.24 and at a high of 128.00.

Follow Lamar Advertising Company - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

LAMR News

Daily Range
126.24 128.00
Year Range
99.84 139.88
Previous Close
127.74
Open
127.99
Bid
126.24
Ask
126.54
Low
126.24
High
128.00
Volume
295
Daily Change
-1.17%
Month Change
-0.51%
6 Months Change
11.49%
Year Change
-5.38%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%