LAMR: Lamar Advertising Company - Class A
126.24 USD 1.50 (1.17%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LAMR exchange rate has changed by -1.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 126.24 and at a high of 128.00.
Follow Lamar Advertising Company - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
126.24 128.00
Year Range
99.84 139.88
- Previous Close
- 127.74
- Open
- 127.99
- Bid
- 126.24
- Ask
- 126.54
- Low
- 126.24
- High
- 128.00
- Volume
- 295
- Daily Change
- -1.17%
- Month Change
- -0.51%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.49%
- Year Change
- -5.38%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%