通貨 / KAR
KAR: OPENLANE Inc
29.17 USD 0.64 (2.24%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
KARの今日の為替レートは、2.24%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり28.57の安値と29.42の高値で取引されました。
OPENLANE Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
KAR News
1日のレンジ
28.57 29.42
1年のレンジ
15.44 30.93
- 以前の終値
- 28.53
- 始値
- 28.57
- 買値
- 29.17
- 買値
- 29.47
- 安値
- 28.57
- 高値
- 29.42
- 出来高
- 1.100 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.24%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.31%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 51.30%
- 1年の変化
- 73.01%
