KAR: OPENLANE Inc

29.17 USD 0.64 (2.24%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

KARの今日の為替レートは、2.24%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり28.57の安値と29.42の高値で取引されました。

OPENLANE Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

KAR News

1日のレンジ
28.57 29.42
1年のレンジ
15.44 30.93
以前の終値
28.53
始値
28.57
買値
29.17
買値
29.47
安値
28.57
高値
29.42
出来高
1.100 K
1日の変化
2.24%
1ヶ月の変化
2.31%
6ヶ月の変化
51.30%
1年の変化
73.01%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K