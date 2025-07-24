Currencies / KAR
KAR: OPENLANE Inc
28.51 USD 0.10 (0.35%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KAR exchange rate has changed by -0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.41 and at a high of 28.82.
Follow OPENLANE Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KAR News
- Kar Auction stock price target raised to $35 by Stephens on preferred stock purchase
- Openlane Inc stock hits all-time high at $29.38
- Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Markets: Hecla Mining, GE Aerospace & Stride in Focus
- OPENLANE (KAR) Is Up 2.78% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Holley (HLLY) This Year?
- Openlane Inc stock reaches all-time high at 29.13 USD
- OPENLANE: A Buy On Improving Industry Fundamentals And Debt Payoff (Upgrade) (NYSE:KAR)
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why OPENLANE (KAR) is a Great Choice
- Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Geely Automobile (GELYY) This Year?
- Visteon Corporation (VC) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- JPMorgan raises Kar Auction stock price target to $25 on dealer momentum
- Openlane (KAR) Q2 Revenue Jumps 9%
- BofA Securities raises Kar Auction stock price target to $29 on strong results
- Openlane Inc stock hits 52-week high at 26.72 USD
- OPENLANE (KAR) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Openlane Q2 2025 slides: revenue up 9%, raises full-year guidance
- Openlane earnings beat by $0.11, revenue topped estimates
- Standard Motor Products (SMP) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- OPENLANE (KAR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Is Dana (DAN) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
- Tesla Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- LKQ Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates, Slashes FY25 Guidance
- 5 Names With Relative Price Strength to Ride the Rally Now
Daily Range
28.41 28.82
Year Range
15.44 30.93
- Previous Close
- 28.61
- Open
- 28.64
- Bid
- 28.51
- Ask
- 28.81
- Low
- 28.41
- High
- 28.82
- Volume
- 322
- Daily Change
- -0.35%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 47.87%
- Year Change
- 69.10%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%