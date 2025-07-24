货币 / KAR
KAR: OPENLANE Inc
28.67 USD 0.24 (0.84%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日KAR汇率已更改0.84%。当日，交易品种以低点28.57和高点28.89进行交易。
关注OPENLANE Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
28.57 28.89
年范围
15.44 30.93
- 前一天收盘价
- 28.43
- 开盘价
- 28.61
- 卖价
- 28.67
- 买价
- 28.97
- 最低价
- 28.57
- 最高价
- 28.89
- 交易量
- 360
- 日变化
- 0.84%
- 月变化
- 0.56%
- 6个月变化
- 48.70%
- 年变化
- 70.05%
