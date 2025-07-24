Währungen / KAR
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
KAR: OPENLANE Inc
29.17 USD 0.64 (2.24%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von KAR hat sich für heute um 2.24% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 28.57 bis zu einem Hoch von 29.42 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die OPENLANE Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KAR News
- Is Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (HSAI) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
- Stephens hebt Kursziel für Kar Auction nach Rückkauf von Vorzugsaktien auf 35 Dollar an
- Kar Auction stock price target raised to $35 by Stephens on preferred stock purchase
- Openlane Inc stock hits all-time high at $29.38
- Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Markets: Hecla Mining, GE Aerospace & Stride in Focus
- OPENLANE (KAR) Is Up 2.78% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Holley (HLLY) This Year?
- Openlane Inc stock reaches all-time high at 29.13 USD
- OPENLANE: A Buy On Improving Industry Fundamentals And Debt Payoff (Upgrade) (NYSE:KAR)
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why OPENLANE (KAR) is a Great Choice
- Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Geely Automobile (GELYY) This Year?
- Visteon Corporation (VC) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- JPMorgan raises Kar Auction stock price target to $25 on dealer momentum
- Openlane (KAR) Q2 Revenue Jumps 9%
- BofA Securities raises Kar Auction stock price target to $29 on strong results
- Openlane Inc stock hits 52-week high at 26.72 USD
- OPENLANE (KAR) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Openlane Q2 2025 slides: revenue up 9%, raises full-year guidance
- Openlane earnings beat by $0.11, revenue topped estimates
- Standard Motor Products (SMP) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- OPENLANE (KAR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Is Dana (DAN) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
- Tesla Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Decline Y/Y
Tagesspanne
28.57 29.42
Jahresspanne
15.44 30.93
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 28.53
- Eröffnung
- 28.57
- Bid
- 29.17
- Ask
- 29.47
- Tief
- 28.57
- Hoch
- 29.42
- Volumen
- 1.100 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.24%
- Monatsänderung
- 2.31%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 51.30%
- Jahresänderung
- 73.01%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K