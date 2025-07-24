KurseKategorien
Währungen / KAR
KAR: OPENLANE Inc

29.17 USD 0.64 (2.24%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von KAR hat sich für heute um 2.24% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 28.57 bis zu einem Hoch von 29.42 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die OPENLANE Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

KAR News

Tagesspanne
28.57 29.42
Jahresspanne
15.44 30.93
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
28.53
Eröffnung
28.57
Bid
29.17
Ask
29.47
Tief
28.57
Hoch
29.42
Volumen
1.100 K
Tagesänderung
2.24%
Monatsänderung
2.31%
6-Monatsänderung
51.30%
Jahresänderung
73.01%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K