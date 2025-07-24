Moedas / KAR
KAR: OPENLANE Inc
28.58 USD 0.05 (0.18%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do KAR para hoje mudou para 0.18%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 28.57 e o mais alto foi 28.61.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas OPENLANE Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
28.57 28.61
Faixa anual
15.44 30.93
- Fechamento anterior
- 28.53
- Open
- 28.57
- Bid
- 28.58
- Ask
- 28.88
- Low
- 28.57
- High
- 28.61
- Volume
- 10
- Mudança diária
- 0.18%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.25%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 48.24%
- Mudança anual
- 69.51%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh