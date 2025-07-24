통화 / KAR
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
KAR: OPENLANE Inc
29.07 USD 0.10 (0.34%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
KAR 환율이 오늘 -0.34%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 28.85이고 고가는 29.26이었습니다.
OPENLANE Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KAR News
- Is Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (HSAI) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
- Kar Auction stock price target raised to $35 by Stephens on preferred stock purchase
- Openlane Inc stock hits all-time high at $29.38
- Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Markets: Hecla Mining, GE Aerospace & Stride in Focus
- OPENLANE (KAR) Is Up 2.78% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Holley (HLLY) This Year?
- Openlane Inc stock reaches all-time high at 29.13 USD
- OPENLANE: A Buy On Improving Industry Fundamentals And Debt Payoff (Upgrade) (NYSE:KAR)
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why OPENLANE (KAR) is a Great Choice
- Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Geely Automobile (GELYY) This Year?
- Visteon Corporation (VC) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- JPMorgan raises Kar Auction stock price target to $25 on dealer momentum
- Openlane (KAR) Q2 Revenue Jumps 9%
- BofA Securities raises Kar Auction stock price target to $29 on strong results
- Openlane Inc stock hits 52-week high at 26.72 USD
- OPENLANE (KAR) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Openlane Q2 2025 slides: revenue up 9%, raises full-year guidance
- Openlane earnings beat by $0.11, revenue topped estimates
- Standard Motor Products (SMP) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- OPENLANE (KAR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Is Dana (DAN) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
- Tesla Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- LKQ Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates, Slashes FY25 Guidance
일일 변동 비율
28.85 29.26
년간 변동
15.44 30.93
- 이전 종가
- 29.17
- 시가
- 29.26
- Bid
- 29.07
- Ask
- 29.37
- 저가
- 28.85
- 고가
- 29.26
- 볼륨
- 888
- 일일 변동
- -0.34%
- 월 변동
- 1.96%
- 6개월 변동
- 50.78%
- 년간 변동율
- 72.42%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K