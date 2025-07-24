QuotazioniSezioni
KAR: OPENLANE Inc

29.07 USD 0.10 (0.34%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio KAR ha avuto una variazione del -0.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.85 e ad un massimo di 29.26.

Segui le dinamiche di OPENLANE Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
28.85 29.26
Intervallo Annuale
15.44 30.93
Chiusura Precedente
29.17
Apertura
29.26
Bid
29.07
Ask
29.37
Minimo
28.85
Massimo
29.26
Volume
888
Variazione giornaliera
-0.34%
Variazione Mensile
1.96%
Variazione Semestrale
50.78%
Variazione Annuale
72.42%
20 settembre, sabato