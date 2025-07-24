Valute / KAR
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
KAR: OPENLANE Inc
29.07 USD 0.10 (0.34%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio KAR ha avuto una variazione del -0.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.85 e ad un massimo di 29.26.
Segui le dinamiche di OPENLANE Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KAR News
- Is Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (HSAI) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
- Kar Auction stock price target raised to $35 by Stephens on preferred stock purchase
- Openlane Inc stock hits all-time high at $29.38
- Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Markets: Hecla Mining, GE Aerospace & Stride in Focus
- OPENLANE (KAR) Is Up 2.78% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Holley (HLLY) This Year?
- Openlane Inc stock reaches all-time high at 29.13 USD
- OPENLANE: A Buy On Improving Industry Fundamentals And Debt Payoff (Upgrade) (NYSE:KAR)
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why OPENLANE (KAR) is a Great Choice
- Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Geely Automobile (GELYY) This Year?
- Visteon Corporation (VC) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- JPMorgan raises Kar Auction stock price target to $25 on dealer momentum
- Openlane (KAR) Q2 Revenue Jumps 9%
- BofA Securities raises Kar Auction stock price target to $29 on strong results
- Openlane Inc stock hits 52-week high at 26.72 USD
- OPENLANE (KAR) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Openlane Q2 2025 slides: revenue up 9%, raises full-year guidance
- Openlane earnings beat by $0.11, revenue topped estimates
- Standard Motor Products (SMP) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- OPENLANE (KAR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Is Dana (DAN) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
- Tesla Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- LKQ Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates, Slashes FY25 Guidance
Intervallo Giornaliero
28.85 29.26
Intervallo Annuale
15.44 30.93
- Chiusura Precedente
- 29.17
- Apertura
- 29.26
- Bid
- 29.07
- Ask
- 29.37
- Minimo
- 28.85
- Massimo
- 29.26
- Volume
- 888
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.34%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.96%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 50.78%
- Variazione Annuale
- 72.42%
20 settembre, sabato