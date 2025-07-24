Dövizler / KAR
KAR: OPENLANE Inc
29.07 USD 0.10 (0.34%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
KAR fiyatı bugün -0.34% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 28.85 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 29.26 aralığında işlem gördü.
OPENLANE Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
28.85 29.26
Yıllık aralık
15.44 30.93
- Önceki kapanış
- 29.17
- Açılış
- 29.26
- Satış
- 29.07
- Alış
- 29.37
- Düşük
- 28.85
- Yüksek
- 29.26
- Hacim
- 888
- Günlük değişim
- -0.34%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.96%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 50.78%
- Yıllık değişim
- 72.42%
21 Eylül, Pazar