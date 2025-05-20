通貨 / IRS
IRS: IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Global Depositary Shar
11.52 USD 0.48 (4.00%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IRSの今日の為替レートは、-4.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり11.29の安値と12.06の高値で取引されました。
IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Global Depositary Sharダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
11.29 12.06
1年のレンジ
10.61 17.67
- 以前の終値
- 12.00
- 始値
- 11.99
- 買値
- 11.52
- 買値
- 11.82
- 安値
- 11.29
- 高値
- 12.06
- 出来高
- 900
- 1日の変化
- -4.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -19.72%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -11.11%
- 1年の変化
- 0.96%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K