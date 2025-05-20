クォートセクション
通貨 / IRS
株に戻る

IRS: IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Global Depositary Shar

11.52 USD 0.48 (4.00%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IRSの今日の為替レートは、-4.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり11.29の安値と12.06の高値で取引されました。

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Global Depositary Sharダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IRS News

1日のレンジ
11.29 12.06
1年のレンジ
10.61 17.67
以前の終値
12.00
始値
11.99
買値
11.52
買値
11.82
安値
11.29
高値
12.06
出来高
900
1日の変化
-4.00%
1ヶ月の変化
-19.72%
6ヶ月の変化
-11.11%
1年の変化
0.96%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K