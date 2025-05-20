Valute / IRS
IRS: IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Global Depositary Shar
11.91 USD 0.39 (3.39%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IRS ha avuto una variazione del 3.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.61 e ad un massimo di 12.36.
Segui le dinamiche di IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Global Depositary Shar. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
11.61 12.36
Intervallo Annuale
10.61 17.67
- Chiusura Precedente
- 11.52
- Apertura
- 11.64
- Bid
- 11.91
- Ask
- 12.21
- Minimo
- 11.61
- Massimo
- 12.36
- Volume
- 1.054 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 3.39%
- Variazione Mensile
- -17.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -8.10%
- Variazione Annuale
- 4.38%
20 settembre, sabato