IRS: IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Global Depositary Shar

11.91 USD 0.39 (3.39%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IRS ha avuto una variazione del 3.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.61 e ad un massimo di 12.36.

Segui le dinamiche di IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Global Depositary Shar. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
11.61 12.36
Intervallo Annuale
10.61 17.67
Chiusura Precedente
11.52
Apertura
11.64
Bid
11.91
Ask
12.21
Minimo
11.61
Massimo
12.36
Volume
1.054 K
Variazione giornaliera
3.39%
Variazione Mensile
-17.00%
Variazione Semestrale
-8.10%
Variazione Annuale
4.38%
20 settembre, sabato